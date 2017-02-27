Attorney: FMPD study shows a disaster of a police departmenta

Smith, a criminal defense attorney, has represented clients alleging racial profiling, police brutality and wrongful arrests, including Nate Allen, a NFL player and Cape Coral native who was wrongly arrested in 2015 for masturbating in front of a 16-year-old. A lawsuit filed by Allen in 2016, claiming Fort Myers police violated his fourth and fourteenth amendment rights , said the agency "created a policy and practice of encouraging its officers to use racial profiling" in making arrests, that officers were not properly trained to investigate crimes and were encouraged to "cover up" wrongful arrests.

