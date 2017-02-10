Access to old golf course prohibited
The owner of the former Cape Coral Golf Club recently announced to surrounding residents that anyone found on the defunct property will face trespassing charges. In a Jan. 27 memo, Florida Gulf Venture notified the adjacent Banyan Trace community and nearby homeowners and residents that it would begin placing no trespassing signs around the perimeter of the old golf course as of this week.
