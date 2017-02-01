A better starting point

Just weeks after the Cape Coral Charter School Authority was criticized for not investing $6.7 million in reserves, a new city-prepared report says the municipal system's costs will outstrip revenues in just a few years. The financial analysis, prepared after Cape Coral City Council directed city staff to conduct a "best practices" report in the wake of an accusations exchange between the municipal school system Superintendent Nelson Stephenson and Mayor Marni Sawicki, paints a financial picture summed up as "not positive."

