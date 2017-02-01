A better starting point

A better starting point

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Just weeks after the Cape Coral Charter School Authority was criticized for not investing $6.7 million in reserves, a new city-prepared report says the municipal system's costs will outstrip revenues in just a few years. The financial analysis, prepared after Cape Coral City Council directed city staff to conduct a "best practices" report in the wake of an accusations exchange between the municipal school system Superintendent Nelson Stephenson and Mayor Marni Sawicki, paints a financial picture summed up as "not positive."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First les exp (Dec '12) 4 hr OgirlO 6
Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11) Thu gettingscrewedtoo 6
Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT... Wed Shallow Hal 1
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Wed Shallow Hal 8
No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16) Wed Qwerty 6
Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant... Tue John Tiki 2
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... Jan 31 Winston 8
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC