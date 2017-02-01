A better starting point
Just weeks after the Cape Coral Charter School Authority was criticized for not investing $6.7 million in reserves, a new city-prepared report says the municipal system's costs will outstrip revenues in just a few years. The financial analysis, prepared after Cape Coral City Council directed city staff to conduct a "best practices" report in the wake of an accusations exchange between the municipal school system Superintendent Nelson Stephenson and Mayor Marni Sawicki, paints a financial picture summed up as "not positive."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First les exp (Dec '12)
|4 hr
|OgirlO
|6
|Review: Around The Clock Fitness (Feb '11)
|Thu
|gettingscrewedtoo
|6
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|1
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Wed
|Shallow Hal
|8
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Qwerty
|6
|Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant...
|Tue
|John Tiki
|2
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Jan 31
|Winston
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC