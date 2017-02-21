5 things to know for Thursday, Feb. 23
A Punta Gorda police officer who accidentally shot a woman during a citizen academy has turned himself in on charges of manslaughter. Subsequently, the department's police chief was charged with a misdemeanor.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College kids need to be DISALLOWED to hear rap/...
|1 hr
|Party man
|1
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|8 hr
|San
|4
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Wed
|Prophecy
|7
|Backing into parking spots is proof that you're...
|Feb 20
|Pam Warren
|5
|Slow dancing is a piece of cake to learn and do!
|Feb 20
|Slow dancer
|3
|A lot of police sirons
|Feb 19
|Maudezelda
|1
|Police and fire department on tolles drive in N...
|Feb 17
|Dmschwemer
|2
