14 appointed to city's new Youth Council
Cape Coral City Council appointed the first 14 members of the new Youth Council at Monday night's regular meeting. Each member of council interviewed twice the number of applicants prior to Monday's meeting at which they chose one senior and one junior student from the city's six high schools, including Cape Coral students attending North Fort Myers High and two at-large members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dek Bar may be hiring.
|14 min
|King Dek
|1
|Church is NOT a good place to meet a boyfriend/...
|Sun
|Party man
|11
|Restaurant customers and patrons, TIP YOUR WAIT...
|Feb 12
|Everyones Baby
|3
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Feb 12
|thanx alot
|6
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Feb 10
|Zeppy
|3
|Fort Myers health care office closes, lays off ...
|Feb 8
|Prophecy
|1
|Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13)
|Feb 8
|Schooner
|42
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC