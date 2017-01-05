WINK News reporters attacked in Cape ...

WINK News reporters attacked in Cape Coral

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

WINK News reporters Nicole Valdes and Channing Frampton had a close call Thursday when they were nearly hit by a car while on assignment. The scene unfolded when Valdes and Frampton traveled to Janet Crappse's home asking for her side of a story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. 1 hr Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix 5 hr deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Wed Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 30 Teacher 12 3
News Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus... Dec 30 mknow 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC