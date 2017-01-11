Water schedule rule breakers now face fines in Cape Coral
The city has added more code enforcement officers to make sure everyone is following restrictions, and they say things may get worse before they get better. Freshwater canals are almost at the point where pump stations could shut down automatically, and the city said they're cracking down to avoid a crisis.
