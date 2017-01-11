Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL ...

Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

More than 13 tons of dog waste isn't disposed of properly every day in Lee County, the county's Domestic Animal Services office said. That poses a threat to the area's water, according to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) 12 hr Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Thu human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 8 Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC