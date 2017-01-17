Trump had his chance
This comes to you in response to Barbara Steffens' letter published in the Jan.13 edition of Cape Coral Breeze. The writer believes it is a good thing that, in our democratic republic, a majority of U.S. citizens should NOT decide who will be our president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|11 hr
|FBI Warning
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Prince John
|7
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Tue
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Jan 16
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC