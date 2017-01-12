Trio arrested in Cape Coral drug raid

Trio arrested in Cape Coral drug raid

Three people were arrested following a drug raid conducted by Cape Coral police in a neighborhood off Santa Barbara Boulevard. Three people at the home -- Sean Rivera, Trent Parker and Julie Applegate -- were taken into custody and hit with a slew of charges.

