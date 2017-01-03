Traffic stop leads to heroin possessi...

Traffic stop leads to heroin possession charge

A traffic stop made for failing to maintain a single lane led to an arrest for a concealed weapon and possession of heroin Tuesday. Cape Coral Police made the stop in the 4400 block of Pelican Boulevard of 1210 S.W. 8th Court, Lehigh Acres, for failing to maintain a single lane.

