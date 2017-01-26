Traffic alert: Downed power lines nea...

Traffic alert: Downed power lines near Coral Pointe Drive; avoid area

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Cape Coral Police are on scene of a traffic hazard near Coral Point Drive and Southeast 16 Place. Units are on scene directing traffic and many businesses in the area are without power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 1 hr Upset Dek customer 5
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 10 hr Get A Life 9
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... Wed Photography advisory 1
News Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral... Wed ATM advisory 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Jan 23 J Kline 28
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Jan 23 woww 5
my sons dad (Mar '12) Jan 21 Joyce 16
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC