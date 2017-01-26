Traffic alert: Downed power lines near Coral Pointe Drive; avoid area
Cape Coral Police are on scene of a traffic hazard near Coral Point Drive and Southeast 16 Place. Units are on scene directing traffic and many businesses in the area are without power.
