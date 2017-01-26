Thieves take off with appliances from...

Thieves take off with appliances from new homes in Cape

16 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Thieves in Cape Coral stole thousands of dollars worth of appliance and equipment from newly built homes before the owners ever move in. Home builders and police said it's a growing trend leading officers to patrol neighborhoods with clusters of newly built homes more often, especially at night.

