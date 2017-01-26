Thieves take off with appliances from new homes in Cape
Thieves in Cape Coral stole thousands of dollars worth of appliance and equipment from newly built homes before the owners ever move in. Home builders and police said it's a growing trend leading officers to patrol neighborhoods with clusters of newly built homes more often, especially at night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|Hardly
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|10 hr
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|19 hr
|Get A Life
|9
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Wed
|Photography advisory
|1
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Wed
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Jan 23
|woww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC