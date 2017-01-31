Thieves ransack Cape Coral home in broad daylight
Thieves on Saturday stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics and birthday presents from their home on Santa Barbara Boulevard North. Douglas Newman said that around 1 p.m., he and his mother, Joyce, were out shopping for an hour and half when thieves ransacked their house.
