The 7 Best U.S. Cities to Retire to in 2017
Baby boomers are now retiring at a rate of about 10,000 per day and will continue to do so for the next three years. And a Bankrate study showed about half of people nearing retirement consider moving once they stop working.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump people inaction on publix
|4 hr
|deplorable
|1
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|23 hr
|Orville
|4
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Dec 30
|mknow
|1
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Dec 29
|Preacher
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC