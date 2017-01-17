Teens arrested in Charlotte County burglary spree

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received a total of nine reports of vehicles burglaries in the early morning hours of January 13. Ricky Rada, 17, of Cape Coral: Charged with vehicle burglary, larceny, theft of an automobile and larceny of a firearm; and Timothy Walters, 17, of Cape Coral: Charged with theft of an automobile, burglary while armed and larceny of a firearm. Cash, an iPod and even a gun were all stolen.

