Teens arrested in Charlotte County burglary spree
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received a total of nine reports of vehicles burglaries in the early morning hours of January 13. Ricky Rada, 17, of Cape Coral: Charged with vehicle burglary, larceny, theft of an automobile and larceny of a firearm; and Timothy Walters, 17, of Cape Coral: Charged with theft of an automobile, burglary while armed and larceny of a firearm. Cash, an iPod and even a gun were all stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|4 hr
|Prince John
|7
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Tue
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Mon
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC