Stabbing investigated in Deep Creek area
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said two men were involved in the incident. Both were taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|2 hr
|Kena
|9
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|3 hr
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 8
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC