Shooting, injury investigations underway in Cape Coral
Drivers in this area will see an increased police presence and the park and surrounding streets will be closed until 11 p.m. Sunday. Police are also on the scene of an injury investigation in the area of Del Prado Boulevard South and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|7 hr
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Sun
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Sat
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Jan 4
|Orville
|4
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
