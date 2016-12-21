Sexual battery incident reported on F...

Sexual battery incident reported on FGCU campus

Campus police sent a crime alert to students and staff at Florida Gulf Coast University, notifying them of a reported sexual battery incident. Police said they received a report by a female student who said she was in the parking lot in North Lake Village Sunday around 9:30 p.m. when she was attacked by two unknown males.

