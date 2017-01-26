Sex, money & a pimp: Cape Coral couple accused of running extortion scheme
It was the formula that investigators say fueled a Cape Coral couple's alleged extortion scheme, which also involved an imaginary pimp. Kamajlit "Vinay" Uttam, 46, and his wife, Simone, 45, both of 416 NW 7th Place in Cape Coral, face multiple charges for allegedly threatening and extorting the owner of a real estate company for thousands, according to recently released court documents.
