ROC Day: Weavers of Char-Lee continue centuries-long tradition

In honor of a tradition that dates back to the Middle Ages, the 13th annual ROC Day will take place this weekend in Cape Coral. Hosted by the Weavers of Char-Lee, the "ROC Your Day" event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library.

