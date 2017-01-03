Rabies alert issued for Venice, North Port after bobcat attacks
Health officials say two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of one another in east Venice -- between Venice Avenue and US-41. FWC says in one instance a wild bobcat entered a home through an open front door.
