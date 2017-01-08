Protest, legal action aimed at Cape C...

Protest, legal action aimed at Cape Coral annexation plan

The Matlacha Civic Association to file suit against Cape Coral over the city's plan to annex five acres of land near the island community, an issue that prompted more than two dozen demonstrators to line Pine Island Road on Sunday. Protesters and the civic association contend the city is infringing on the environment and a way of life for many in the island community.

