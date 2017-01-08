Protest, legal action aimed at Cape Coral annexation plan
The Matlacha Civic Association to file suit against Cape Coral over the city's plan to annex five acres of land near the island community, an issue that prompted more than two dozen demonstrators to line Pine Island Road on Sunday. Protesters and the civic association contend the city is infringing on the environment and a way of life for many in the island community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|14 hr
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Sun
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Sat
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Jan 4
|Orville
|4
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC