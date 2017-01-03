Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Yesterday, titled Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
Councilwoman Jessica Cosden is introducing a change to an existing ordinance which already protects employees from discrimination based on race, sex, age, disability, etc. Cosden wants to add sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression to that list.
#1 Yesterday
Lesbians DESERVE discrimination! Especially in the nightlife scene where they totally mess up everyone's night with their toxic, man hating personalities!
Lesbians especially at a nightclub such as Dixie Roadhouse, The Ranch, the Indigo Room, Back Streets, and such, will easily turn especially a single man's night of fun into a night of all out nightmare! To no surprise, lesbians NEVER, EVER ask any of the single guys if he'd like a dance. Neither will they EVER join a guy on the dance floor who looks like he is by himself! Guys who ask a lesbian if she'd like a dance risk getting thrown right into the "Shu" at Pelican Bay State Prison. Lesbians WILL COMPLAIN to club security and have the guy thrown right out into the street, that's for sure! Lesbians HATE guys thoroughly! Doesn't matter if one is the most friendly, well behaved, down to Earth guy in the neighborhood with a spotless police record, lesbians still hate his guts and will complain to the authorities if he even merely approaches within less than even 20 feet of them!
Even though both are country clubs, neither Dixie Roadhouse nor The Ranch play all solid nonstop country and line dancing until 2 in the morning. Around 11 or so, they start mixing in Top 40s and casual dance music where people get a partner and get down on the dance floor and even grind on one another. Even slow songs are played at both clubs.
And there are single guys that go to both clubs that are alienated and left out because all the lesbians, with their toxic, man hating personalities, are always excluding them from their dancing. Always brushing them off, complaining, getting them kicked out, having them even arrested and thrown in prison; even politely and in a friendly manner asking a lesbian if she would like, for example, a slow dance, will easily get a guy accused of sexual harassment, thrown into prison, and placed on a restraining order. All while the lesbians dance with each other with no guys allowed.
If I had the power to do so, I would send every single lesbian couple and lesbian group to Chicago, Illinois and tell them to do their partying in Chicago.
LGBT means DEATH to ALL fun and joy for the thousands of single guys who are not gay and refuse to be gay. Especially as lesbians in America are SO widespread that there are over 1,000+ straight (non-gay) guys to every ONE straight (non-lesbian) woman! The lesbians have really destroyed America's dating scene! No wonder so many American guys are leaving America! They're tired of the toxic, man hating lesbians!
