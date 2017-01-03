There are on the NBC2 News story from Yesterday, titled Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

Councilwoman Jessica Cosden is introducing a change to an existing ordinance which already protects employees from discrimination based on race, sex, age, disability, etc. Cosden wants to add sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression to that list.

