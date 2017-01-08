Possible shooting blocks Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral
Southbound Del Prado Boulevard was blocked at Veterans Parkway on Sunday as part of an investigation into a possible shooting, the Cape Coral Police Department said. Multiple people were injured, according to police.
