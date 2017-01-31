Owner of Cape preschool may face fraud charges
A Cape Coral businessman could be on the hook for fraud after we obtained court documents that showed he knew his business was in turmoil for months but did not warn the families that used his preschool. "He knew for a while that things weren't right," said Guichard St. Surin, a family attorney in Fort Myers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
