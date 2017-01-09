Orlando slightly safer but still risk...

Orlando slightly safer but still risky for pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

After years of ranking as the nation's most dangerous place for walking, Orlando is slightly safer and third riskiest among more than 100 urban areas, according to a report previously credited for shaming Central Florida into action. Published in 2009, 2011 and 2014, the Dangerous by Design report for 2016 released today again shows Florida as having the most dangerous state rating for people who walk along or across roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees 3 hr Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Sun Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Sat Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Jan 4 Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC