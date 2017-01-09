Orlando slightly safer but still risky for pedestrians

After years of ranking as the nation's most dangerous place for walking, Orlando is slightly safer and third riskiest among more than 100 urban areas, according to a report previously credited for shaming Central Florida into action. Published in 2009, 2011 and 2014, the Dangerous by Design report for 2016 released today again shows Florida as having the most dangerous state rating for people who walk along or across roads.

