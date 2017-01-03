Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Ass...

Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association to meet Jan. 19

Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association Inc. will meet Thursday, Jan. 19. Newly-elected president John Bashaw will lay out his agenda and identify the things he hopes to accomplish in the coming year. Speakers will include Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman of Cape Coral, who will update attendees on the Burnt Store Road project, water quality, his role as a commissioner and the upcoming Lee County Board Strategic Planning and Policy Workshop.

