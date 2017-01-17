Night parade is back

Organized by the South Cape Hospitality and Enter-tainment Associations, the Celebrate Cape Coral Night Parade will take place on March 4 starting at 7 p.m. along Southeast 47th Terrace. Meola explained that the parade was first organized to help celebrate the founding of Cape Coral.

