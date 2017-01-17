Night parade is back
Organized by the South Cape Hospitality and Enter-tainment Associations, the Celebrate Cape Coral Night Parade will take place on March 4 starting at 7 p.m. along Southeast 47th Terrace. Meola explained that the parade was first organized to help celebrate the founding of Cape Coral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|9 hr
|woww
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|19 hr
|Prince John
|3
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Mon
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC