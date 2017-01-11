Newlan to host - Chief's Town Hall Meeting' Thursday at German American Social Club
Residents are invited to attend the first "Chief's Town Hall Meeting" of the new year on Thurs-day from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the German American Social Club of Cape Coral. The public is encouraged to attend.
