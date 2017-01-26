Merrick Seafood signs major wholesale contract
Cape Coral seafood market, restaurant and distributor Merrick Seafood recently signed a multi-business, multi-coast distribution deal that will take the company's wholesale offerings all across the state of Florida. Shortly after their TV debut on CNBC's Billion Dollar Buyer earlier this week, the staff has seen an increase in customers coming in to meet the local celebrities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|Hardly
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|18 hr
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Get A Life
|9
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Wed
|Photography advisory
|1
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Wed
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Jan 23
|woww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC