Merrick Seafood signs major wholesale contract

Cape Coral seafood market, restaurant and distributor Merrick Seafood recently signed a multi-business, multi-coast distribution deal that will take the company's wholesale offerings all across the state of Florida. Shortly after their TV debut on CNBC's Billion Dollar Buyer earlier this week, the staff has seen an increase in customers coming in to meet the local celebrities.

