Matlacha residents file lawsuit to stop annexation
The fight over the annexation of Matlacha is headed to the courts as residents file a lawsuit against the annex. The move to file the lawsuit comes after Matlacha residents protested several times and made their case before Cape's council members.
Read more at NBC2 News.
