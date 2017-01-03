Matlacha annexation challenged
The city of Cape Coral was put on notice Thursday that its annexation plans for six city-owned lots in Matlacha will be challenged. The action was taken pursuant to Statute 164, which stipulates that "governmental disputes" must be mediated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|12 hr
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|16 hr
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Wed
|Orville
|4
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Dec 30
|mknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC