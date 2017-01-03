Matlacha annexation challenged

Matlacha annexation challenged

The city of Cape Coral was put on notice Thursday that its annexation plans for six city-owned lots in Matlacha will be challenged. The action was taken pursuant to Statute 164, which stipulates that "governmental disputes" must be mediated.

