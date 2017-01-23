March in the Park
Preparations are under way for the ninth annual "March in the Park," a plant and garden art sale, to be held from 9 a.m. t o 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Jaycee Park in Cape Coral. The Garden Club of Cape Coral is once again looking for plant vendors and crafters of garden related items.
