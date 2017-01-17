Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal crash n Cape Coral
Montaigu A. Moselle, 37, of 114 Crescent Road, Pawtucket, received 12 years in prison for one count of DUI cause death to human or unborn child, according to the State Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to an extra 12 years for a second count of DUI cause death to human or unborn child.
