Man in Cape DUI crashes has 52 suspensions on license
Police say a drunk driver left a path of destruction on busy Southwest 47th Terrace in the middle of the day in Cape Coral. NBC2 did some digging and uncovered the driver, David Hernandez, had 52 suspensions on his license and at the time of his recent crime, was driving without a license.
