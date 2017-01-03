Man in Cape DUI crashes has 52 suspen...

Man in Cape DUI crashes has 52 suspensions on license

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Police say a drunk driver left a path of destruction on busy Southwest 47th Terrace in the middle of the day in Cape Coral. NBC2 did some digging and uncovered the driver, David Hernandez, had 52 suspensions on his license and at the time of his recent crime, was driving without a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... 12 hr Floridian 1
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Mon Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Sun Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Jan 4 Orville 4
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC