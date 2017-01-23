Man arrested in Fort Myers for impersonating officer
The suspect's car was outfitted as an unmarked police vehicle, and it looked so real that people were pulling off the road. Deputies said Stephen Greenberg, 70, was on Daniels Parkway with flashing lights on and even a siren, nearly causing multiple crashes.
