Man arrested in Fort Myers for impersonating officer

Friday Jan 20 Read more: NBC2 News

The suspect's car was outfitted as an unmarked police vehicle, and it looked so real that people were pulling off the road. Deputies said Stephen Greenberg, 70, was on Daniels Parkway with flashing lights on and even a siren, nearly causing multiple crashes.

