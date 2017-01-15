'Lock it or Lose it' signs pop up in ...

'Lock it or Lose it' signs pop up in Cape Coral

Yard signs warning residents to lock their cars or risk losing what's inside popped up around a neighborhood in Cape Coral. Jane Gasaway hosted police Thursday night after the break-ins hit her street and welcomed the idea of putting the signs up.

