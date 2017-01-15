'Lock it or Lose it' signs pop up in Cape Coral
Yard signs warning residents to lock their cars or risk losing what's inside popped up around a neighborhood in Cape Coral. Jane Gasaway hosted police Thursday night after the break-ins hit her street and welcomed the idea of putting the signs up.
