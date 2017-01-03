Little Pearl of the Ocean

It only took a little less than nine hours for the city of Cape Coral to welcome its first "pearl of the ocean" of 2017. Perlita Oceanna Rosebush, all 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches of her, was born on New Year's Day at 8:44 a.m. at Cape Coral Hospital, the daughter of newlyweds Maritza Krupp and Jeff Rosebush, of Cape Coral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.