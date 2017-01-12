Lehigh mom gives birth at home with help from 911 dispatcher
A Lehigh Acres mom was forced to deliver her baby on her bathroom floor with help from a 911 dispatcher. Rebecca Lynn Grace Sieloff is a beautiful and healthy baby who made quite an entrance into the world on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|15 hr
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Fri
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Thu
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC