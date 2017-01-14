Lee County fisherman discovers submer...

Lee County fisherman discovers submerged car

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A car was discovered at the bottom of a canal Thursday morning off Kismet Parkway near Northwest Ninth Place, the Cape Coral Police Department said. John Simmerman was fishing with friends in the canal when he nearly hit the submerged SUV with his boat, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 6 hr Civil blotter 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Fri Party man 9
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jan 13 Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Jan 12 human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,733 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC