Lee County fisherman discovers submerged car
A car was discovered at the bottom of a canal Thursday morning off Kismet Parkway near Northwest Ninth Place, the Cape Coral Police Department said. John Simmerman was fishing with friends in the canal when he nearly hit the submerged SUV with his boat, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|6 hr
|Civil blotter
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Fri
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC