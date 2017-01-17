IRS: Scammers take advantage of late tax filers
January is an important month for taxes as people usually start receiving important information they need to file taxes with but that's when the IRS says scammers see an opportunity. IRS Spokesperson, Michael Dobzinski, said they aren't getting your information from the IRS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|19 hr
|FBI Warning
|1
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Prince John
|7
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Jan 17
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Jan 16
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC