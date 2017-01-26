International Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today marks the International Holocaust Remembrance Day - a day established to honor and commemorate the millions of victims of the Holocaust. On Jan. 27, 1945, the Soviet Union liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death-camp complex in Poland as part of the Allies of World War II.

