International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Today marks the International Holocaust Remembrance Day - a day established to honor and commemorate the millions of victims of the Holocaust. On Jan. 27, 1945, the Soviet Union liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and death-camp complex in Poland as part of the Allies of World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|16 hr
|Hardly
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|22 hr
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Get A Life
|9
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Wed
|Photography advisory
|1
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Wed
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Jan 23
|woww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC