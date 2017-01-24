Homeowners fight state over payouts for citrus tree removal
An effort to stop the spread of a harmful bacteria prompted the Department of Agriculture to cut down tens of thousands of citrus trees in the early 2000s, but the legacy of those trees remains. A class-action lawsuit pits thousands of homeowners against the state over compensation for the removal of healthy trees from their yards.
