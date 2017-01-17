Harmful parasite's return to Fla. fri...

Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet owners

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet owners - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida Flesh-eating screwworms are a growing concern of agriculture experts in Southwest Florida that are prompting them to check shelters for animals that could be infected with the bug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 3 hr Prince John 3
News Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways 15 hr im a genious with... 2
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 13 Party man 9
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jan 13 Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Jan 12 human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC