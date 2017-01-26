God's Not Dead' producer-actor to headline Lifeline Family Center Dinner

David A. R. White, the producer and actor in "God's Not Dead" and nearly 20 other faith-based films, will be the guest speaker at the 21st Annual Benefit Dinner for Lifeline Family Center Thursday, March 30. About 600 community leaders are expected to attend the annual benefit dinner at McGregor Baptist Church on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $70 each or $400 for a table of eight.

