FMPD to spend $1M on Tasers, body cameras
The Fort Myers City Council agreed on the five-year contract with Taser international. Officers originally received a grant of $15,000 from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to replace broken cameras, but then decided that the money wasn't enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|7 hr
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|11 hr
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Wed
|Orville
|4
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|Teen arrested in Christmas burglaries, more sus...
|Dec 30
|mknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC