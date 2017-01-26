Secretary of State Ken Detzner this week in Tallahassee announced the selection of four new members to be inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. Cape Coral's Lee Bennett Hopkins, the first artist from Cape Coral or Lee County ever to be inducted, was selected along with singer/songwriter Billy Dean of Quincy, guitarist Don Felder of Gainesville, and entertainer Jim Stafford of Winter Haven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.