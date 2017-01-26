Florida Artists Hall of Fame:
Secretary of State Ken Detzner this week in Tallahassee announced the selection of four new members to be inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. Cape Coral's Lee Bennett Hopkins, the first artist from Cape Coral or Lee County ever to be inducted, was selected along with singer/songwriter Billy Dean of Quincy, guitarist Don Felder of Gainesville, and entertainer Jim Stafford of Winter Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|7 hr
|Winston
|2
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Hardly
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Thu
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Get A Life
|9
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Wed
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Jan 23
|woww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC