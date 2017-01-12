Five named to Hope Healthcare board of directors

Joe Gammons, principal at Office Furniture & Design Concepts, serves on the board of directors for Lee Health Foundation and the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation and is a member of the Fort Myers South Rotary and the Fort Myers, Naples and Cape Coral chambers of commerce. West McCann, market president and senior managing director of Northern Trust Wealth Management's Lee County offices, has served on the board of directors or as a committee member for community organizations, including Audubon Florida, United Way of Collier County, Speakers Assembly of Southwest Florida, New Horizons of Southwest Florida and the Bonita Springs Community Fund of the Southwest Florida Community Foundation.

