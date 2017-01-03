Fit + Fun opens on Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral
On Dec. 12, a new boutique and unique group fitness gym called Fit + Fun opened its doors in Cape Coral. Fit + Fun is operated by Tina Kaiser, MSc, originally from Austria, who was a professional gymnast and worked as a group fitness instructor and psychologist for the last 20 years.
